Google urges locals to get inspired for new fiber service with shirt design

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Since Mayor Greg Fischer’s announcement of Google Fiber coming to town, the tech giant is urging the city to get in on the act.

In a social media post on Twitter, Google asks residents -- “Let’s make the internet together” by designing a special t-shirt.





Users will have “Make The Internet” as the primary slogan but can add their choice of favorite sayings like “cooler”, “kinder”, “on fleek” or whatever the heart desires.

Here are a couple of examples Google says users have submitted:

(Photo: Google, Google)

(Photo: Google, Google)

For more information on these shirts and how you can order one, click here.

An estimated timeline of when the Google Fiber network will be completed has not yet been announced.





I can't share any specifics of when/where exactly, but know we are just as excited! Sign up for updates at https://t.co/cNrn1W21sr



-Mikael — Google Fiber (@googlefiber) July 10, 2017

© 2017 WHAS-TV