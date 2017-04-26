Google Fiber prepares to begin Louisville network construction

(Photo: TORSTEN SILZ/AFP/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS11) -- The city of Louisville is moving one step closer to reaching its goal of becoming a one touch ready city.

A day after oral arguments between AT&T and Metro Government were heard in a local courtroom, the Mayor's office announced that Google Fiber is ready to begin construction on a network of their own.

“We’re all about business attraction,” said GLI President & CEO Kent Oyler. “When you have something like broadband in town it’s very important. Not just businesses but people. When people come to town they want internet, and they want it fast.”

That job just got easier after a year-long process between Google and Mayor Fischer’s office promised to speed up the local internet by installing Google Fiber was brought into the light.

“It really puts an exclamation behind the economic momentum that we’ve got in the city right now,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer (D). “We’re really going through a renaissance like we haven’t seen in some time. It sends another strong message to the world that we have an innovative based economy here. We’re going to grow more jobs and create more opportunity.”

While Louisville is already a gigabit city thanks to AT&T and Spectrum, Oyler says in the competitive world of business you can never have too much of a good thing.

“More broadband is good broadband,” said Oyler. “We’ve had a lot of investment in our infrastructure here with AT&T, and Spectrum, and now with Google coming to town there’s more competition which is good for consumers.”

Google provided WHAS with this statement on today’s announcement: “The start of construction is an exciting moment for Google Fiber in Louisville. Building a new fiber network is a big job, and we’re grateful for the continued patience and support of the city’s residents and leaders. Working with our partners, we can’t wait to continue to develop creative ways to bring super-fast connectivity to Louisville.”

© 2017 WHAS-TV