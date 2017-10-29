Former MLB pitcher is launching a Louisville-area business

Steve Stemle (Photo: William Deshazer, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Former Kansas City Royals pitcher Steve Stemle is working to perfect technology to help other baseball and softball players track their pitching data and to help keep them from getting injured.

Steve Stemle is the founder of Lokator Pitching Academy, which he started to provide private pitching lessons.

He launched the business in 2011, five years after he retired from the Royals, but gave lessons in the offseason during his years in the MLB. Stemle runs his company from his home in New Albany.

To read more of this article, visit Louisville Business First.

