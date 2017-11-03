Apple stores open doors to customers waiting for iPhone X

(WHAS11) -- People stood in lives across the country Friday morning before Apple stores opened at 8 a.m.

People in Louisville were also waiting in line, WHAS11 found some standing in the rain, outside the Omxoor Center.

The iPhone X is the first drastic new design since the iPhone 6. It costs about $1,000, double the cost of the first iPhone, ten years ago at $500.

New features include facial recognition technology, an edge to edge screen, better cameras, and a cool emoji feature called ani-moji. That feature takes the faces you make and turns them into emojis.

