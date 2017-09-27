App of the Week: Vivino

(Photo: Vivino)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you like wine, but get overwhelmed when it comes to selecting the right one, this week’s App of the Week is for you.

The Vivino app enables wine lovers to find, compare and purchase wine with the help of wine enthusiasts from all over the world.

If you’re at a restaurant, scan the wine list and the app will give you information on each wine, breaking down taste, region and average price, so you can tell if the restaurant is overcharging.

The Vivino app will also help you find the perfect type of wine to pair with your meal.

If you’re deciding on what to buy at the store, use the app to scan labels of the bottles you’re considering. Vivino will compare and contrast your options to help you make an informed decision.

As you use Vivino, the app will keep track of your wines and show you your taste profile, organize wines you liked and ones you didn’t and help you discover new wines based on your tastes.

And with nearly 25 million users on the app, you can share your love of wine with a global community.

Vivino is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

