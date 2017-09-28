App of the Week: Venmo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Have you ever gone to pay a friend or family member for something only to find you didn’t have any cash on you? Well, instead of searching for an ATM, you can download this week’s App of the Week and pay them on the spot, no cash necessary.

Venmo is a mobile payment service that allows users to exchange money through their phones, instead of using cash.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you can either deposit money in a Venmo account, or link Venmo directly to your bank account to get started. In addition to transferring money between friends, you can also use Venmo as a payment system to make purchases online or in other mobile apps.

This app is super easy to use and extremely convenient for those of us who don’t always carry cash. Whether you’re paying the babysitter, shopping online or splitting the dinner check with a friend, Venmo allows users to easily exchange money the 21st Century way.

Venmo is available on iOS and Android devices.

