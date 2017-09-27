App of the Week: Thunder Over Louisville

Thunder Over Louisville (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Thunder is a busy day with a lot of activities to take in. Luckily, the WHAS11 News app can help you navigate the event with ease.

We’ve updated our WHAS11 app with a special section completely devoted to Thunder Over Louisville. Here you will find everything you need to know, from where you can get your Pegasus Pin to a rundown of all of the different activities on the Waterfront.

To help you find the perfect spot, we’ve included a map detailing all of the day’s events, along with information on the Air Show—including photos of all of the planes—and the need-to-know details for the fireworks.

Also available on the app is a history of Thunder Over Louisville and helpful tips on what to bring and what to leave at home.

So, to take the stress out of your Thunder experience, be sure to download the WHAS11 News app before you head out the door.

The WHAS11 app is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com.

