App of the Week: Sustainabody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Whether you take a daily vitamin or not, it can be hard to know if you’re meeting all of your dietary needs. This week’s App of the Week can help you do just that.

Eating healthy is more than just counting calories, with the Sustainabody app, users can keep track of vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients in their diet.

To get a benchmark, log your food intake by selecting items from the app's database to get a better idea of what you’re getting enough of and what you’re missing.

If you’re not getting enough of a certain nutrient, Sustainabody will suggest different food items to incorporate into your diet to help you get where you need to be.

The app will even help you create custom recipes so you can make good tasting food tailored to your dietary goals and needs.

So, if you want to go beyond the daily vitamin, check out the Sustainabody app today.

The Sustainabody app is available for free on iOS devices and will be coming to Android and Windows Phone devices soon.

