App of the Week: Sun Seeker

(Photo: Sun Seeker)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- We often take it for granted, but the sun is an integral part of our daily lives. Whether for business or pleasure, this week’s App of the Week can help you track the sun where and when you want.

The Sun Seeker app uses GPS, magnetometer and gyroscope technology to track the exact position and path of the sun throughout the day.

You might be thinking, “So what? I can see the sun with my own two eyes.” Well, consider these potential uses:

-For photographers, use the app to plan your next shoot, researching when light conditions will be at their best and when you can catch that perfect sunset.

-Planting a garden? Use the 3D augmented reality camera overlay to see where the sun will be positioned throughout the day so you know where to plant those perennials.

-And for potential home buyers, use the map view to find out what kind of sun exposure your new home might have throughout the day and even throughout the year.

So, whether you’re building a patio or just searching for that perfect photo, check out the Sun Seeker app today.

The Sun Seeker app is available on iOS devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

© 2017 WHAS-TV