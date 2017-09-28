LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- As we enter the most hectic period of the Holiday shopping season, you can keep yourself organized and informed with this week’s App of the Week, Slice.

Slice allows users to track shipments, organize receipts and potentially save some money.

If you’re shopping online, once you’ve made a purchase Slice will pull the tracking number from your email automatically. Then you can easily keep tabs on the progress of all of your packages ship times and deliveries directly from the app, in one place, without fishing through your emails for each order confirmation.

Sometimes when I’ve bought something online I notice the price of the same item dropped a few days later. If this happens, Slice will let you know and then help you communicate with the merchant so you can get a refund for the difference. Also, if a product you’ve purchased is recalled due to a defect or other danger, Slice will send you an alert automatically so you can stay safe and informed.

To help you stay in budget this holiday season, Slice keeps track of how much you’re spending over time, on what items and at what stores. Went a little overboard and need to return something? Slice keeps all of your receipts organized in one place, so whether you’re returning in-person or online you never have to spend time searching for receipts again.

Whether you need help during the holiday shopping rush or the rest of the year, Slice is a great, free way to add order to your shopping experience.

Slice is available on iOS and Android devices.

