App of the week: Skyview

(Photo: SkyView)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you missed last week’s supermoon, don’t worry, there’s another one coming up on December 13. In the meantime, look to the stars with this week’s App of the Week.

A lot of us can identify the Big Dipper and the North Star, but if you want to expand your celestial knowledge download SkyView for free and begin exploring the night sky.

While viewing constellations, SkyView will identify each star and then give you an overlay of the mythical figure it represents. By clicking on the information icon on the screen you can read more about each constellation, its mythical history and its astronomical facts and figures.

SkyView will also help you identify satellites as they track through the night sky. Once you’ve found one, touch the screen to get more information, including the function of the satellite, its country of origin and a brief history of its time in space.

I really enjoy this app because it makes it easy and fun to learn about something you see every night, but may not think about very often. Whether you’re going on a camping trip or just lounging in your backyard, SkyView can help you make sense of the vast reaches of space.

SkyView does offer in-app purchases for those who want to expand their experience, but the free version of SkyView provides you with plenty of ways to indulge your inner astronomer.

SkyView is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, share it with me at wweible@whas11.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV