App of the Week: Score

(Photo: Score)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The NCAA tournament is finally here and with the Cards and Cats looking to make a splash, you’re going to want to grab yourself some popcorn and download this week’s App of the Week so you don’t miss a minute of the Big Dance.

The Score app allows users to follow different leagues and teams throughout the year, but it is perfectly suited to keep you in the loop during the NCAA tournament.

With the Score app you can follow the tournament as a whole while also zeroing in on your favorite team.

The app will alert you when your team is playing, give you score updates throughout and lead you to highlights and news of the game if you can’t watch it live.

Now, we all know that the best part of the tournament is the upsets, but with so many games going on at once it’s not always easy to catch them all. The Score app keeps an eye on all of the games for you, so if a 16-seed is finally about to beat a 1-seed, or if there’s just a close game coming down to the wire, the app will send you an alert so you can tune in.

After the tournament is over and a champion is crowned, continue using the Score app to stay up-to-date on all of your other favorite sports.

The Score app is available on iOS and Android devices.

