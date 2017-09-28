App of the Week: QuitNow, MyFitnessPal

(Photo: QuitNow)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Two of the most common New Year’s resolutions are to lose weight and to quit smoking. This week I’m showing you two apps to help you do just that in 2017.

The QuitNow app will help you shake your smoking habit by letting you know how your life is changing by giving up smoking. The app will keep track of the amount of time since your last cigarette, the number of cigarettes you haven’t smoked, the amount of money you have saved by not smoking and will also let you know about predicted improvements to your health based on World Health Organization indicators.

Of course, the QuitNow app is not a cure-all, and does rely on the user to employ strong self-control, but to help in that effort the app also allows you to chat with other users to share advice and encouragement.

If just getting in better shape is one of your resolutions, you might try the MyFitnessPal app. MyFitnessPal is a calorie counting app that helps you keep track of the food you are eating so you can stay on top of your New Year’s diet and meet your health goals.

You can choose food and recipes from the app’s searchable food database or add your own. The app will create a personalized diet profile for you based on your unique weight loss goals and, like QuitNow, enables you to share advice and encouragement with other users through in-app forums.

New Year’s is a time for new beginnings, and these apps can help you reach your health goals in 2017, whether that’s quitting smoking or just getting in better shape.

QuitNow is available on iOS and Android devices.

MyFitnessPal is also available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV