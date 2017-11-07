App of the Week: PTSD Coach

(Photo: VA.gov)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Veterans Day is this weekend, and while we honor our nation’s veterans, it’s important to raise awareness for a mental health issue affecting some of those who’ve served.

Between 11% and 30% of American veterans, depending on service era, will experience Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, some time in their lives. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has created the PTSD Coach app to help those affected by PTSD learn more and connect with medical professionals.

The app provides education about PTSD for veterans and family members alike, so you can learn about possible symptoms and available treatments.

If you do have symptoms, the app can help you manage them with symptom management tools like breathing and mindfulness exercises. If you are experiencing symptoms but do not yet have professional care, the PTSD Coach app can help you find the support and care you need.

The PTSD Coach app is intended to be used in addition to professional care and does not replace professional care. If you need immediate care, the app provides users with the necessary crisis resources. You can view those resources here: www.ptsd.va.gov/public/where-to-get-help.asp

For more information on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, click here to visit the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website.

The PTSD Coach app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

