App of the Week: Pocket

(Photo: Pocket)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Do you ever come across articles or videos on the web but don’t have time to read or watch them just then? This week’s app of the week can help you enjoy them as you please, even when you’re offline.

The Pocket app allows you to save and manage articles you find on the internet for later reading, even if you’re not connected to the internet.

When you come across something you want to read, but don’t have the time for, simply tap the Pocket icon on your screen and the article, webpage or video will automatically be sent to your reading list.

Pocket will then clean up the webpages to make them free from clutter and ads for a more streamlined experience, so you’re only getting what you asked for.

Your content will then be available on all of your devices—phone, tablet, or computer—and because you don’t have to be connected to the internet to access your saved articles, Pocket is a perfect way for you to read and view what you want, when you want, where you want it.

Pocket is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV