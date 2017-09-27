App of the Week: PlantSnap

(Photo: PlantSnap)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Have you ever walked through a garden or forest and thought, “What kind of plant is that?” If so, this week’s App of the Week is for you.

The PlantSnap app helps users easily identify plants, flowers and trees.

All you have to do is take a photo of the plant and within seconds PlantSnap will identify what you’re looking at.

You can then click on the images for information, like scientific classifications and the plant’s growing area.

If you’re looking for a plant but not sure what it looks like, simply search for it in the app and PlantSnap will give you all of the necessary information and pictures.

The app will save and catalog the plants you have found and suggest other plants to search for in your area.

So, whether you’re in the garden or walking in the woods this fall, check out the PlantSnap app to enhance your experience.

PlantSnap is available on iOS and Android devices.

