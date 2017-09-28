App of the Week: Photoscan

(Photo: GooglePhotos, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Most families have a treasured, but unorganized collection of old photos. If you’ve been meaning to get those precious memories out of the box in the attic and into a safe space where they belong, but just haven’t had the time to go out and buy all of that bulky scanning equipment, this week’s App of the Week is perfect for you.

Google’s new PhotoScan app allows you to quickly digitize your photos by taking a few quick snapshots with your phone. But this isn’t just taking photos of a photo. PhotoScan automatically straightens your image, rotates it and removes glare while providing you with a truly digitized copy of your original print.

Here’s how it works: Choose a photo you want to preserve, open the app and follow the directions on screen to take four quick snapshots of different parts of the photo. PhotoScan will then combine these images into a high quality copy which can then be saved to your phone, sent to your computer, or saved to a free Google Photos account where they will be organized, searchable, shareable and safely backed up.

PhotoScan offers you a quick and easy way to preserve your cherished photos without spending money on new equipment. So as you create new memories this holiday season, take some time to preserve memories from years past.

PhotoScan is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you know of an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com.

