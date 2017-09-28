App of the Week: Perennial Match

(Photo: Perennial Match)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Spring is officially upon us, which means it’s time to get outside and do some gardening. This week’s App of the Week can help your plants reach their full potential.

The Perennial Match app can help you plan, plant, and manage your garden, helping your landscaping visions come to life.

The app allows you to search a plant library, picking and choosing which plants you want for your garden based on sun and water requirements, bloom season, height, colors and more.

You can also compare and contrast different plant species to decide which ones would work best together in your garden and which ones are better suited for dry or wet environments.

If you want to attract butterflies to your garden but also want to keep the deer out? Perennial Match will let you know which plants attract and deter different animals to help you customize your outdoor space.

No matter what your gardening plans are this spring, the Perennial Match app can help you make sure your garden thrives.

Perennial Match is available on all iOS devices.

