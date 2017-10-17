App of the week: Parkify

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It’s a problem as old as the automobile itself—remembering where you parked it. For some help on avoiding that problem in the future, check out this week’s App of the Week.

The Parkify app will help you track your car so you never waste time searching for it again.

Using your phone’s operating system, the Parkify app will sense when you are exiting the vehicle and then prompt you to confirm your parking location. When you’re ready to find your car, pull up the location finder and the app will point you in the right direction.

If finding parking is your problem, the Parkify app will locate public parking and provide you with directions on how to get there. It will even help you find available parking spots based on where other users of the app have just left one vacant.

So, if you often find yourself wandering around trying to remember where you parked, check out the Parkify app today.

The Parkify app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

