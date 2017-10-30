App of the Week: Nextdoor Treat Map

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- No doubt kids throughout the Metro are excited to go trick-or-treating tonight. With this week’s App of the Week, you can find out which houses are participating.

The Nextdoor app is a neighborhood social networking app used by more than 150,000 neighborhoods nationwide, and every year it aims to improve the trick-or-treating experience with its Halloween Treat Map.

The idea is simple: If you’re planning on handing out candy tonight, mark your home on the treat map with a candy corn icon. If you’re hosting a haunted house, you can choose to mark your address with that icon as well.

This way, your neighbors using the app can see which houses in their neighborhood will be participating ahead of time, so they can be sure their children are getting the best trick-or-treating experience while also staying safe.

So, if you’re looking to take the trick out of the treat, check out the Nextdoor app today.

The Nextdoor Treat Map is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

© 2017 WHAS-TV