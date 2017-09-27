App of the Week: National Parks by Chimani

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Last week I showed you a great app with which to plan a summer road trip. If you want to visit some national parks while on that road trip, I suggest checking out this week’s App of the Week.

The Chimani National Parks app can help guide you through all 59 national parks in the United States, along with national monuments, seashores and historic sites.

You can check out information and photos of the various parks, then use the app to find one near you or plan a trip.

Once you’ve arrived at a park, use the GPS-enabled map to find your way around and receive push alerts through the app for all of the latest park news.

The app will also help you find hiking trails, museums, restrooms, picnic areas and other attractions within each park so you can make the most of your experience.

So, if you’re headed to one of our incredible national parks this summer, be sure to check out the National Parks app by Chimani.

The Chimani National Parks app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

