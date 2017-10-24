App of the week: Movember

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Every November, men around the world grow mustaches to raise awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer and other men’s health concerns. This week’s App of the Week can help you learn more, spread awareness and get involved in the fight against these diseases.

Since 2004, the Movember Foundation has raised over $600 million to fund research and programs to combat these diseases.

You can use the Movember app to join the movement and raise your own funds, keep track of donations and thank your supporters.

If you don’t want to go it alone, you can join an existing fundraising team or start your own right from the app.

As your mustache grows, track it on a daily basis and the app will turn your photos into a movie you can share with your supporters.

If you don’t want to grow a mustache—or you can’t—you can still participate by joining the Move Challenge, which encourages participants to set physical activity goals to raise money while living a healthy, active lifestyle.

Throughout November I will be participating in the Movember initiative and highlighting stories on the fight against these diseases. You can follow my journey, and even become involved yourself, by checking out WHAS11.com and following me on twitter @WorldWideWeible over the course of the next month.

In the meantime, you can find more information on Movember by visiting Movember.com.

The Movember app is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

