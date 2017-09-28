App of the week: Map my ride

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Now that warm weather is here it’s time to get your bike out of the garage. This week’s App of the Week can help you make the most of your next ride.

Whether you’re preparing for an event or just want to get the most out of your hobby, the Map My Ride app allows users to keep track of their bike rides, design training exercises and find bike routes near them.

If you’re looking for a new route, the app can generate a route for you or you can take a look at routes designed by other users of the app complete with stats about the route like mileage, elevation change and other information.

If you’re preparing for an event—say an upcoming century ride—the app can set you up with a training regimen to get you ready, allowing you to pick your difficulty level and schedule.

After your ride, check back in with the app for feedback and performance stats to see how your training is progressing.

Whether your riding is serious or just for fun, the Map My Ride app is sure to keep you outside and on the bike this summer.

Map My Ride is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com.

