App of the Week: Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky State Fair is finally here. To help you get the most out of your experience, check out this week’s App of the Week.

If you don’t yet have tickets to this year’s fair, you can purchase them directly through the Kentucky State Fair app.

Once you have your tickets, use the app to find parking and receive traffic and parking updates, as well as other fair news throughout the day.

The app also has listings of daily events at the fair along with maps to help you find all your favorite attractions and concerts. You can also use the app to customize your own schedule so you can make sure you see everything you want to see.

And last but certainly not least, the Kentucky State Fair app lets you browse all of the food and drink options at the fair so you don’t miss out on any fair food delicacies.

So, if you’re heading down to the fairgrounds, check out the Kentucky State Fair app before you go.

The Kentucky State Fair app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, let me know at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @worldwideweible.

