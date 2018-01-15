App of the week: Iski

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- With the recent snowfall, a lot of folks will be out skiing and snowboarding. Before you hit the slopes, check out this week’s App of the Week.

The iSki app aims to provide its users with all the information they need for a great day on the slopes.

Users can check to see which ski resorts are open and check on the conditions, including snow situation, weather and which trails and lifts are open and closed.

Once you strap in, activate the app’s GPS to track your activity throughout the day. The app will measure your maximum speed, average speed, time spent skiing, changes in altitude and total distance skied.

When you get back to the lodge, use the ski journal to analyze the day’s stats, compare with your friends and see how your performance evolves over the course of a season.

So, if you plan on hitting the slopes this season, check out the iSki app today.

The iSki app is available on iOS and Android devices.

