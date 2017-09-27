App of the Week: Insight Timer

(Photo: yale.edu)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- In today’s hectic, non-stop world, it’s easy to get stressed out. This week’s App of the Week can help you take the edge off.

The Insight Timer app helps novices and experienced meditators alike improve their mindfulness and reduce stress in their lives.

The app offers more than 5,000 free, guided meditations to help you learn the ropes, or tailor your session to time of day or desired style.

You can further customize your session by choosing different ambient noise, from peaceful bells, to a rainforest creek, to traditional chanting, or simply meditate in silence while the app keeps track of your time.

Insight Timer will track your sessions and provide you with feedback, while giving you access to a global community committed to mindfulness and well-being.

Insight Timer is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com, or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

