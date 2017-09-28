App of the Week: Hopper

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- After the holidays are over and when winter begins to set in, it’s easy to get cabin fever. So whether you’re looking to escape the January blues or planning ahead for Spring Break, this week’s App of the Week can help you get the flight you want for the price you can afford.

The Hopper app allows you to purchase airline tickets on your phone while making sure you get the best deal possible.

Here’s how it works:

Start by picking your destination and then choosing the dates on which you want to fly on the color-coded, in-app calendar. Each color represents a different price range, so it’s easy to spot which days are cheaper than others.

Once you’ve decided where you want to go and when, Hopper will get to work. Hopper will analyze possible flights and then predict when your desired flight will be cheapest, instructing you to either buy your tickets right away or hold off until the price goes down.

If you choose to wait, Hopper will monitor your options and send you an alert as soon as the price drops.

When it’s time to buy you can pick your tickets and pay directly through the app. For speed and convenience you can save your passenger and payment details to make the checkout process as simple as a few taps of the finger.

That’s it. You’ve just booked a flight out of the snow and into the sun without getting off your couch, and you got the best deal possible.

Hopper is easy to use and, best of all, free. So if you’re planning a trip soon, take the guess work out of searching for tickets and download Hopper today.

Hopper is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com.

© 2017 WHAS-TV