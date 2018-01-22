App of the Week: Goodreads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- With a seemingly infinite number of books out there, choosing the next one to read can be tough. If you could use an extra hand check out this week’s App of the Week.

The Goodreads app helps users discover new books and share the ones they love. If you’re looking for your next book, you can see what your friends on the app are reading to give you inspiration and a place to start.

Once you’ve gotten underway, keep track of the books you’ve read, write reviews and rate each one. As you rate each book, the app will start to give you personalized recommendations based on the books you liked and the ones you didn’t.

If you see something you like but are already reading something else, put the new book on your “to-read” list so you don’t forget about it. And, if your New Year’s resolution was to read more books, use the Goodreads Reading Challenge function to keep track of your progress as you read.

So, if you need a hand finding your next book, check out the Goodreads app today.

The Goodreads app is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

© 2018 WHAS-TV