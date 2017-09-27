App of the Week: Forecastle

(Photo: Lyons, Andrew)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The 15th annual Forecastle Festival finally kicks off this weekend. To make sure you don’t miss a beat, check out this week’s App of the Week, the Forecastle app.

With the official Forecastle Festival app, users can view a full schedule of events and pick and choose from the list to create their own specialized schedule of acts they want to see.

When you’re not taking in a performance, use the app to find all of Forecastle’s side attractions, like the Bourbon Lodge, Kentucky Landing, hydration stations, food and more.

If you can’t wait to listen to your favorite bands, check out the custom Forecastle playlists on the app.

And if you still haven’t bought your ticket, download the app and secure your tickets from there. You won’t want to miss out.

The Forecastle app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

