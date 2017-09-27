App of the Week: Foodfully

(Photo: ABC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Do you ever buy fresh produce only to have it spoil in the fridge before you can use it? Or can’t remember how long ago you bought those cold cuts? This week’s App of the Week can help you avoid wasting all of that perishable food.

The Foodfully app can help you reduce your waste by allowing you to track your food purchases and keep tabs on upcoming expiration dates.

Here’s how it works:

Users can connect the app with their grocery store rewards cards, so when you make purchases at the store the items are automatically recorded in the app.

From there, Foodfully keeps a list of all of the perishable items in your fridge and provides you with estimates of when they’re likely to go bad.

As the go-bad dates for those items approach, the app will send you notifications ahead of time so you can use that food up before it’s too late.

To make it even easier to get the most out of your fridge, the app will provide you with recipes that utilize those items, prioritizing the ones predicted to spoil soonest.

And if you want to go further in reducing food waste at home and in your community, Foodfully can provide resources to help you do that too.

Foodfully is available on iOS and Android devices.



