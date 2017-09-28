App of the Week: Flipp

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A couple of months ago I told you about a great recipe planning app called Paprika, which allows you to curate shopping lists from your own recipe catalog. This week I’m going to help you save money at the grocery store with an app that helps you take advantage of your weekly circulars.

The Flipp app allows you to search your local circular deals and coupons by item, brand, or category so you can easily find deals on the items you buy every week.

Instead of fishing these coupons out of your mailbox, simply enter your zip code and Flipp will bring ads from stores like Walmart, Target, Walgreens, Family Dollar and Kroger straight to your phone.

If you have a specific item in mind, like milk or cheese, just type it into Flipp’s search bar and the app will show you all of the available deals in your area, so you can pick and choose as you please.

And to make your shopping run even easier, Flipp has a shopping list feature that helps you make a grocery list based on available deals which the app then organizes by aisle so you can be in and out.

Flipp is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com.

