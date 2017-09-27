App of the Week: FileThis

(Photo: FileThis)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It’s tax season, which means a lot paperwork and a lot of headaches. Make this year’s personal finances and next year’s tax season easier with this week’s App of the Week.

The FileThis app can help you keep all of your bills and financial information organized in one central location so it can be reached with the tap of a finger.

The app can be linked to all of your accounts—like credit cards, utilities, and car payments—and all of the pertinent information is organized for you, turning mounds of paper into automatically saved digital statements, bills, documents and receipts.

And to make sure you’re never late on a payment, FileThis will automatically populate a calendar with due dates for all of your bills and remind you when a deadline is approaching.

So, if you need help keeping your finances organized and streamlined, check out FileThis today.

FileThis is available on all iOS devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com.



