App of the Week: Evernote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As we near the end of the year it’s time to start thinking about those New Year’s Resolutions. And if one of your New Year’s Resolution is to be more organized, you may get a helping hand from an app called Evernote.

Evernote can help you organize documents, create multimedia notes and share all of this information with family, friends and colleagues. The app allows you to turn your standard to-do list into a fully searchable note so you can easily find the information you need when you need it.



Central to Evernote’s success is its web clipping function, which allows you to pull photos, text and other information from websites and transfer it directly into a note in the app. From there it can be highlighted and annotated to help you keep all of the relevant information at your fingertips.



Evernote also syncs to all of your devices so you can seamlessly access your information whether you’re at home or on the go. And if you need to remember something important, just set a reminder alarm for any note and you will be notified across all devices so you’ll be sure not to miss it.

The beauty of Evernote is that in can be useful in a variety of ways, whether it’s helping you put together a large project at work or school, or simply organizing your hectic Christmas shopping list.

Evernote is available on iOS and Android devices and also links up with your desktop.

