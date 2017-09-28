App of the Week: Duolingo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – This week’s App of the Week is perfect for students taking foreign language courses in school, travelers preparing for a trip overseas, or anybody that just wants to exercise their brain and learn a new skill.

Duolingo is a free language-learning app that allows users to study 19 different languages. You can focus on school curriculum standards like Spanish and French, or branch out to less-common languages like Polish, Hebrew, Vietnamese and more.

This app will help you develop textbook knowledge of a language without having to struggle through dry lessons that feel like homework. Each Duolingo lesson consists of translating, speaking and listening sections that are organized into fast-paced, game-like challenges both kids and adults will enjoy.

With this approach, Duolingo builds your skills incrementally in time periods that don’t put stress on your busy schedule. Whether you're a kid riding the bus to school or a parent having your morning coffee, this app is perfect to pick up in those spare moments throughout the day. Have to stop before completing a lesson? No worries. Duolingo will save your place so you can pick up where you left off without missing a beat.

Teachers can also use Duolingo for free in the classroom to distribute assignments and monitor their students’ progress along the way.

For more information on this app, head to www.duolingo.com.

Duolingo is available on the web, iPhone, Android and Windows Phone.



