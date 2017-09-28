App of the Week: Digit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – This week’s App of the Week is perfect for anybody that has had a hard time saving money but wants to put something away for a rainy day.

Whether you struggle to save money because you think you don’t make enough in the first place or you simply have a hard time with self-control, you are not alone. A recent study conducted in partnership with USA TODAY found that nearly 70 percent of Americans have less than $1,000 in savings.

To help get you on the good side of that statistic, check out Digit, an automatic money saving app that helps you put away money in amounts that work for you.

Digit helps you add to your savings without having to think about it by linking up to your checking account, monitoring your income and spending habits and then setting money aside every week in accordance with your cash flow.

Your money goes into an FDIC-insured savings account just like it would at the bank, and Digit gives you daily text updates on the amount of money it’s transferring.

If you decide you want some of that money back in your checking account you can simply text Digit the amount you want back and it will return it to your checking within one business day.

By setting small amounts aside at a time that don’t put stress on your wallet Digit can help you amass savings without you having to worry about it, so you'll be prepared when that rainy day comes.

For more information or to download the app check out digit.co.

Digit is available on iOS and Android.

