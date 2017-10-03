App of the Week: AnyDo

(Photo: AnyDo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- With school back in full swing and the holidays right around the corner, schedules are getting hectic. Stay on top of everything with this week’s App of the Week.

The AnyDo app keeps your tasks, lists and reminders all in one place so you can get things done.

This app allows users to seamlessly share stuff across iOS, Android, web and desktop applications while automatically syncing your information on all of your different devices, so no matter where you go, your information follows.

Because of this, AnyDo is great for keeping a group of people on the same page, whether that’s organizing work meetings or simplifying the family to-do list.

Users can create new notes and assign tasks with voice-activated technology, attach video, audio, photo and Dropbox files to any task, and set reminders based on time and location, so you remember what you have to get done on a daily, monthly or annual basis.

So, if you’re looking to streamline your jam-packed schedule this fall, check out the AnyDo app today.

The AnyDo app is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

© 2017 WHAS-TV