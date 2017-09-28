App of the Week: 1Password

(Photo: 1Password)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- When it comes to keeping your information secure on the internet, the first line of defense is a good password. Many of us either have too many passwords to remember, or not enough to keep us safe and secure. This week’s App of the Week can help you out with both.

In order to maintain your security on the web, it’s recommended to have different passwords for each account. Sound hard? That’s where 1Password comes in.

The 1Password app manages and secures all of your internet passwords in one place and keeps them at the ready behind one specially designed password, so you can automatically access them all when browsing.

1Password can also securely store useful information like usernames, credit card numbers and documents so you can safely access and store everything you need online.

If you have trouble creating strong passwords on your own, 1Password will randomly generate secure passwords upon request and save them in the app, so you can stay safe without breaking a sweat.

1Password is available on iOS and Android devices.

