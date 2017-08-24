App of the Week: Transit

(Photo: Transit)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Public transportation is a great way to get around the city, but keeping track of all the bus times can be tough. This week’s App of the Week can make your next ride easier.

TARC has partnered with the Transit app to help Louisvillians get the most out of the River City’s public transit system.

The Transit app helps users navigate their city’s public transit system with step-by-step navigation and up-to-the-minute information.

The app will give you real-time arrival predictions so you really know when the bus is coming and will keep you informed with push alerts regarding service.

Users can compare different transit options side-by-side and view their trip details on a map as they embark on their route.

If, for some reason, you have to find an alternative means of transportation, the app can connect you to Uber or help you find the nearest bike share station.

And, if you’re traveling to another city, the Transit app is a perfect tool to help you get around in an unfamiliar place.

So, if you’re looking to make your commute easier, check out the Transit app today.

The Transit app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

