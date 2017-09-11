App of the Week: Tab

(Photo: Tab)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- When you’re out to eat with friends and the check comes, it’s often a hassle to figure out who owes what. To avoid the payment headache, check out this week’s App of the Week.

The Tab app allows users to easily split a bill among friends. Here’s how it works:

Using the Tab app, take a photo of your itemized receipt. The app will automatically detect the items and prices so each user can select which items were theirs, and multiple users can select a single item if they shared it.

From there, the Tab app will divide the bill, tax and tip proportionally based on who got what, and that’s it, you’re done.

If it’s someone’s birthday and they’re being treated to their meal, the Tab app lets you split their total evenly among everyone else.

If one person would rather pay upfront and get reimbursed later, your group can settle up by using the integrated Venmo app instead.

So, if you’re looking for an easier way to pay the bill, check out the Tab app today.

The Tab app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

