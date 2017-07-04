App of the Week: Swing by Swing

(Photo: SwingxSwing)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Golf is a tough, often frustrating sport, but a great way to spend time outside during the summer months. Luckily, this week’s App of the Week can help keep you on the fairway and enjoying your day at the links.

The Swing by Swing app is a free, GPS-empowered app focused on improving every part of your golf game.



The app will provide you with distances to greens and hazards as you play and gives you other information like wind speed and elevation.

The app will track your personal stats, like average distance for each club, your accuracy and scoring average, and will assign you an official handicap.

With the app’s digital scorecard, you and your friends can play a traditional or skins game without having to do all the math yourself.

When you’re ready for your next round, book a tee time at one of nearly 3,000 courses, right from the app.

Need another reason to check out this app? In celebration of Independence Day, Louisville Metro Parks is inviting families of up to four members to play nine holes at any Metro Parks golf course for only $25—cart included, starting at 4:30 p.m.

For more information and to find which one of the nine Metro Parks courses is closest to you, head to louisvilleky.gov/government/parks/golf-courses.

For more information on the Swing by Swing, check it out in the iOS app store and on Google Play.

