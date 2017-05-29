App of the Week: Sortly

(Photo: Sortly)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It’s a problem most of us have: accumulating too much stuff and forgetting where all of it is. Keep track of your belongings with this week’s App of the Week.

The Sortly app helps users organize all of their stuff, so whether it’s junk in the garage or valuables in storage, you know what you have and where it is.

Take a photo of each item you want to keep track of and label it. The app allows you to organize items in different folders so you can quickly locate what you need.

Moving to a new house? Use the app to organize your things and create QR codes for each box, so when you’re looking for a specific item after move-in day, you don’t have to go tearing through every box to find it.

You can also use the app to keep track of your valuables for insurance purposes, organize your collectibles, or keep inventory for your small business.

So, if you need help turning clutter to clarity, check out the Sortly app today.

The Sortly app is available on all iOS devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

© 2017 WHAS-TV