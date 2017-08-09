App of the Week: Rover

(Photo: Rover)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Having a dog is great, but if you’re at work all day how do you make sure your pet gets the attention they need? This week’s App of the Week can help you care for your pooch while you’re away.

The Rover app connects pet owners with pet sitters so their animal friends can be taken care of when they’re away.

The app helps you search for sitters in your area to perform a variety of services, from just checking in on your pet to daily walks and doggy day care.

You can contact and message sitters directly through the app and know they’re doing a good job with photo updates and GPS tracking of your dog’s walk.

When it’s time to pay, you can do so through the app’s secure payment system.

If you’re a dog lover looking to care for a pet and make some money, sign up on the app as a sitter so you can connect with owners who need your service and manage your entire business directly through the app.

So, whether you’re looking for a dog walker or looking to walk a dog, check out the Rover app today.

The Rover app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

