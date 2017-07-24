App of the Week: Roadtrippers

(Photo: Roadtrippers)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Late summer is the perfect time to hop in the family car and take a road trip. To help you get your kicks on Route 66, check out this week’s App of the Week.

The Roadtrippers app is the perfect companion to your long drive and there are a few different ways to use it.

If you already know where you’re going, plug in your starting point and destination. The app will show you hotels, attractions and natural wonders along you’re route, so you can pick and choose what to explore along the way.

If you’re in the mood for a road trip but aren’t sure where to go, check out the app for ideas for great trips, along with a suggested itinerary and advice on where to stay.

When you get off the highway, Roadtrippers can help you navigate the city with a GPS-enabled map, and when you’re done with your trip you can share it with your friends and family straight from the app.

So, whether you’re thinking about hitting the open road or you already have a trip planned, check out the Roadtrippers app today.

Roadtrippers is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week send it my way at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

