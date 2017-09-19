App of the Week: Paperless Post

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- We’ve all been there: a holiday or a loved one’s birthday sneaks up on us and we realize we forgot to send a card. This week’s App of the Week can help you avoid this dilemma in the future.

The Paperless Post app allows users to browse pre-made card designs for every occasion and personalize them to make them their own.

The app has designs for pretty much any event you could think of, from kids’ birthdays and weddings, to casual cocktail parties and holiday occasions.

Once users select their design they can upload photos, add text and select fonts to make it their own.

After the invitations are sent out, users can track every RSVP right from the app, so you don’t have to wait for responses to be mailed in one by one.

And, to make sure you don’t miss another event or holiday, you can get reminders through the app and even schedule cards ahead of time.

So, if you need an extra hand keeping your cards and invitations in order, check out the Paperless Post app today.

Paperless Post is available on iOS devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com or reach me on twitter @WorldWideWeible.

