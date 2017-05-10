LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Summer is fast approaching and, with it, the opportunity to spend more of our time outside. Take full advantage of the season with this week’s App of the Week.

Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation has created an app that helps users navigate the 120 parks, six parkways and more than 13,000 acres of land that the city operates.

Mayor Greg Fischer says the free app was created to help connect more citizens with our park system.

“We all know that a great parks system enhances the quality of life for all citizens. And this app will help enhance the park-use experience. So go to the app store, get the Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation app, and get yourself to a park,” Fischer said at a press conference unveiling the app.

The app provides a comprehensive calendar of events and programs, information on athletic leagues and information for those interested in renting shelters and pavilions.

Users can also make a tee time at any Metro Parks golf course directly from the app, discover a new park, or simply find the one nearest them.

The Louisville Metro Parks app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com, or reach me on Twitter @WorldWideWeible.

