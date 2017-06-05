App of the Week: letgo

(Photo: letgo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- If you have something you want to get rid of, like an old bike or a piece of furniture, check out the letgo app.

The letgo app allows users to post photos of items they’re trying to get rid of, and connects them with people who are looking to take it off their hands.

The app is very simple to use, just snap a photo, set a price, and let the buyers come to you.

If you’re looking to buy, letgo allows you to search for specific items or just browse for things in your area. When you find something you like, chat directly with the seller right from the app.

So, if you’re buying or selling, download the letgo app and make a deal right from the palm of your hand.

Letgo is available on iOS and Android devices.

