App of the Week: Kentucky Derby Festival

(Photo: KDF)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Thunder may be over but the Kentucky Derby Festival is just beginning. To stay on top of all of the events check out the Kentucky Derby Festival app.

Whether you’re headed to the balloon race or the parade, the Kentucky Derby Festival app can help you stay organized with the custom schedule feature, which allows users to add chosen events to their personal calendar for quick reference.

The app will also send you real-time updates including schedule changes, emergency information, weather updates and anything else that may change throughout the week.

When you’re at an event, you can use the interactive venue maps to find the closest restroom, the stage your favorite artist is playing on and anything else you’re looking for.

Or, simply use the app to learn more about the history of the festival itself.

To get the most out of the Kentucky Derby Festival, download the KDF app today.

The Kentucky Derby Festival app is available on iOS devices.

