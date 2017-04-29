App of the Week: KDF

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Comedian Jeanne Robertson breaks our funny bones
-
Ben's Friday night forecast 4/28
-
Shively shooting body cam footage released
-
Fidget Spinners: The new quiet distraction
-
KDF adjusting for weather
-
Doctor and patient run miniMarathon together
-
Proffitt Report: "Prayer" music video seeks to unify
-
Double shooting leaves 1 dead on Salem bypass
-
Shively Police Department releases body camera footage of shooting
-
Crosby parents plan to take legal action after assault
More Stories
-
Rain and storms through the morning with a flood threatFeb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
Marathon, miniMarathon postponed, Balloon Race canceledApr 29, 2017, 5:42 a.m.
-
Motorcycle collision leaves one pedestrian deadApr 29, 2017, 8:09 a.m.