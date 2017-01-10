App of the Week: GasBuddy

(Photo: GasBuddy)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Experts are predicting gas prices in 2017 to be 36 cents higher on average than prices in 2016. To help you hunt down the deals I suggest downloading the GasBuddy app.

With GasBuddy, you can see all of the gas prices in your area at once to help you find the lowest price. Simply type in your city or zip code and use the interactive map to find nearby gas stations for the next fill-up.

Planning a road trip? GasBuddy can help you calculate your budget and plan your gas purchases along the way. Type in your starting location, final destination, make and model of your car and then choose which route you’ll be traveling over. GasBuddy will show you where to stop along the way based on prices and your car’s gas mileage.

If you want more information, GasBuddy links you up with blogs, studies and analysis to show you the past and future trends of gas prices in your area and nationwide, including interactive charts so you can see how your area stacks up against others across the country.

In order for GasBuddy to provide users with prices across the country, it relies on users to report prices where they're filling up. You don’t have to do this to use the app, but if you do you can earn points and achievements within the app which might score you free gas vouchers or other prizes.

GasBuddy is free to download and is available on iOS and Android devices.

If you have an app you think would make a good App of the Week, send it my way at wweible@whas11.com.