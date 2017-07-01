App of the Week: EasilyDo

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police discuss pursuit procedures
-
Possible retaliation after teen's stabbing death
-
Emotional vigil held for two children killed in crash
-
Ben's Friday evening forecast 6.30.17
-
New hires to help Metro emergency services
-
Suspect in wild police chase appears in court
-
Man facing charges after police chase
-
Man facing murder charge after shooting
-
Dr. Hargens reflects on time at JCPS
-
19-year-old charged in girl's stabbing death
More Stories
-
Metro Corrections officer charged with falsifying…Jul. 1, 2017, 8:38 a.m.
-
Henryville honors two children killed in crashJun 30, 2017, 11:37 p.m.
-
Ky. Sec. of State will not send voter data to Trump…Jul. 1, 2017, 8:41 a.m.